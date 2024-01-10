Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Sigg has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting.