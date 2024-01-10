PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg will compete in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after an eighth-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sigg has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of -8.
    • Sigg finished 48th (with a score of -7) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Sigg's Recent Performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 3.408 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance138295.8294.7
    Greens in Regulation %3869.26%78.82%
    Putts Per Round10829.0729.8
    Par Breakers12121.43%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%9.03%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Sigg's Best Finishes

    • Sigg played 32 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season Sigg's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished eighth at The RSM Classic.
    • Sigg collected 420 points last season, ranking 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0640.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2071.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0960.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0180.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3853.408

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Sigg's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5167-73-73-71-47
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship969-71-69-67-1273
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4468-69-68-68-119
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1164-69-66-72-1360
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4266-67-67-74-1012
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1566-69-70-64-1350
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4871-67-66-69-78
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC66-69-73-8--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5569-70-75-71-26
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5773-69-72-70E5
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC77-72+7--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-70+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6171-73-77-70+35
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5771-70-74-72+36
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1872-64-71-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-71-69-72-516
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1966-66-67-67-1443
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

