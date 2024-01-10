Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg will compete in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after an eighth-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sigg has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of -8.
- Sigg finished 48th (with a score of -7) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Sigg's Recent Performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 3.408 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.8
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.26%
|78.82%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.07
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|9.03%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg played 32 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Sigg's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished eighth at The RSM Classic.
- Sigg collected 420 points last season, ranking 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.064
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.207
|1.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.096
|0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.018
|0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|3.408
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Sigg's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|51
|67-73-73-71
|-4
|7
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|69-71-69-67
|-12
|73
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|9
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|11
|64-69-66-72
|-13
|60
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|66-67-67-74
|-10
|12
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|15
|66-69-70-64
|-13
|50
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|48
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|8
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|66-69-73
|-8
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|55
|69-70-75-71
|-2
|6
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|73-69-72-70
|E
|5
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|71-73-77-70
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|57
|71-70-74-72
|+3
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.