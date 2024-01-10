Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Grillo has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -8.
- Grillo missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Grillo's Recent Performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -1.060 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Grillo is averaging -3.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Grillo put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 last season, which ranked 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.3 yards) ranked 86th, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 62nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.213, while he ranked 72nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.99%.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 84th on TOUR, while he ranked 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He broke par 22.03% of the time (89th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|301.3
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|67.99%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.95
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|13.91%
|12.70%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Grillo's Best Finishes
- Grillo participated in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times (69.7%).
- Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -21 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Grillo accumulated 1275 points last season, which placed him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 5.346 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.582.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best effort last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.526.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.439), which ranked second in the field.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in April 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.203
|1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|-2.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.194
|-1.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.055
|-1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.266
|-3.115
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Grillo's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|73-65-68-69
|-13
|96
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|73
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|3
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|135
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|45
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|10
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|67-69-73-65
|-10
|12
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-65
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|72-70-74-74
|+2
|10
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|67
|68-75-76-73
|+8
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|71-71-74-75
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-72-72-74
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|83
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.