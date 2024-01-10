PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Emiliano Grillo enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Grillo has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -8.
    • Grillo missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Grillo's Recent Performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -1.060 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Grillo is averaging -3.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Grillo put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 last season, which ranked 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.3 yards) ranked 86th, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 62nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.213, while he ranked 72nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.99%.
    • On the greens, Grillo delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 84th on TOUR, while he ranked 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He broke par 22.03% of the time (89th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance86301.3301.2
    Greens in Regulation %7267.99%75.00%
    Putts Per Round8928.9530.7
    Par Breakers8922.03%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance9413.91%12.70%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Grillo's Best Finishes

    • Grillo participated in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times (69.7%).
    • Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -21 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Grillo accumulated 1275 points last season, which placed him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 5.346 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.582.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best effort last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.526.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.439), which ranked second in the field.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in April 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2031.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.213-2.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.194-1.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.055-1.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.266-3.115

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Grillo's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2567-72-73-69-728
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship573-65-68-69-1396
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open7371-67-73-69-43
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP470-68-65-64-13135
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4571-68-73-71-110
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4267-69-73-65-1012
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-73-65-9--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4472-70-74-74+210
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-72+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6768-75-76-73+84
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3970-74-73-72+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7071-71-74-75+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-72-72-74E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage768-67-68-68-1383
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta568-68-67-65-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.