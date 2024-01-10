PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Wu has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 20th.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 45th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Dylan Wu has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -0.179 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -1.589 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance118298.2298.8
    Greens in Regulation %1870.39%71.43%
    Putts Per Round14629.3230.2
    Par Breakers7322.59%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.16%13.10%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 65.6%.
    • Last season Wu's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished fifth at the 3M Open.
    • Wu placed 86th in the FedExCup standings with 509 points last season.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.006-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.253-0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1110.007-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.330-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.595-1.589

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wu's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6773-69-69-74-33
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship4964-66-76-71-78
    November 17-20The RSM Classic4670-68-70-67-79
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 19-22The American Express3269-69-61-72-1723
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-78+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2969-70-72-69-727
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1071-68-67-66-873
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4870-69-72-73-45
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3569-73-68-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-69-70-78+45
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1668-70-72-67-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3970-71-69-75-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1568-71-66-67-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2172-65-69-72-642
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

