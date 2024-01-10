Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 45th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.

Dylan Wu has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Wu is averaging -0.179 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.