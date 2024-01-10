Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Wu has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 20th.
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Wu's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Dylan Wu has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -0.179 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -1.589 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.2
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.39%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|73
|22.59%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.16%
|13.10%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 65.6%.
- Last season Wu's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished fifth at the 3M Open.
- Wu placed 86th in the FedExCup standings with 509 points last season.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.006
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.253
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|0.007
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.330
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.595
|-1.589
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wu's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|67
|73-69-69-74
|-3
|3
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|49
|64-66-76-71
|-7
|8
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|46
|70-68-70-67
|-7
|9
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|32
|69-69-61-72
|-17
|23
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|29
|69-70-72-69
|-7
|27
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|10
|71-68-67-66
|-8
|73
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-68-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-69-70-78
|+4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|68-70-72-67
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|70-71-69-75
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|68-71-66-67
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.