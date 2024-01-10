Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five appearances, Villegas has one win and two top-five finishes.

Villegas has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been -18.

Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 280.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Villegas is averaging 0.067 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.