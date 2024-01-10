PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Camilo Villegas enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 coming off a 50th-place finish in The Sentry in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Villegas has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Villegas last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, missing the cut with a score of -4.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Villegas' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Villegas has one win and two top-five finishes.
    • Villegas has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -18.
    • Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 280.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging 0.067 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -2.458 in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-285.6280.3
    Greens in Regulation %-66.24%78.09%
    Putts Per Round-28.4428.7
    Par Breakers-23.93%30.25%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.39%8.02%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Villegas' Best Finishes

    • Villegas last season took part in 13 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
    • Last season Villegas' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -24 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 14 points last season, Villegas ranked 230th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 57th in the field at -0.535.
    • Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.964.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.556 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Villegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.552, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
    • Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.384) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked in the field.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.458

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Villegas' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship5468-68-73-69-66
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC75-67E--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-77+8--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC73-71-73+2--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC80-71+11--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4868-71-72-73-45
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship6471-72-73-73+12
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

