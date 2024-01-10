Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Camilo Villegas enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 coming off a 50th-place finish in The Sentry in his most recent tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Villegas has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Villegas last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, missing the cut with a score of -4.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Villegas' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Villegas has one win and two top-five finishes.
- Villegas has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -18.
- Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 280.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging 0.067 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -2.458 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.6
|280.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.24%
|78.09%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.44
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.93%
|30.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.39%
|8.02%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas last season took part in 13 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
- Last season Villegas' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -24 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 14 points last season, Villegas ranked 230th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 57th in the field at -0.535.
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.964.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.556 mark ranked in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Villegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.552, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.384) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.458
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|54
|68-68-73-69
|-6
|6
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|73-71-73
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|80-71
|+11
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|64
|71-72-73-73
|+1
|2
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
