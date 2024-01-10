PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu will play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his last tournament he took 58th in The RSM Classic, shooting -9 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Wu at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over the last two times Wu has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Wu missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 51st.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -3.266 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Wu is averaging -0.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140295.7298.8
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%73.89%
    Putts Per Round7928.9129.4
    Par Breakers5622.95%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance9113.86%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Last season Wu participated in 34 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Wu put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished second with a score of -15 (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 763 points last season, Wu ranked 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1590.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1130.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.0041.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.161-3.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.107-0.852

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wu's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3969-69-73-70-715
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open5672-65-69-68-106
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2968-69-66-72-525
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship3571-64-70-70-917
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3268-66-67-71-1222
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open6271-69-71-75+65
    November 17-20The RSM Classic5470-68-67-71-66
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC75-68-64-9--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am269-66-71-66-15245
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5072-70-72-69-17
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-68-70-65-651
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-69-71-646
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5871-72-73-74+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta366-64-67-68-19190
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

