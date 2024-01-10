Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu will play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his last tournament he took 58th in The RSM Classic, shooting -9 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over the last two times Wu has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Wu missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Wu's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 51st.
- Over his last five appearances, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -3.266 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Wu is averaging -0.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|56
|22.95%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|13.86%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wu's Best Finishes
- Last season Wu participated in 34 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Wu put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished second with a score of -15 (three shots back of the winner).
- With 763 points last season, Wu ranked 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.159
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.113
|0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.004
|1.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|-3.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.107
|-0.852
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wu's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|39
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|15
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|72-65-69-68
|-10
|6
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|68-69-66-72
|-5
|25
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|35
|71-64-70-70
|-9
|17
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|32
|68-66-67-71
|-12
|22
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|62
|71-69-71-75
|+6
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|54
|70-68-67-71
|-6
|6
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-64
|-9
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|69-66-71-66
|-15
|245
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|72-70-72-69
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-68-70-65
|-6
|51
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-69-71
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-72-73-74
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|66-64-67-68
|-19
|190
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.