Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Aaron Rai enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 21st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rai has an average finish of 61st, and an average score of -5.
- Rai finished 61st (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Rai's Recent Performances
- Rai has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging -0.159 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 1.891 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|95
|21.90%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|13.92%
|12.35%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rai's Best Finishes
- Last season Rai participated in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 21 times (67.7%).
- Last season Rai put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of -16 (zero shots back of the winner).
- With 670 points last season, Rai finished 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.343
|0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.384
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.149
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.262
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.615
|1.891
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rai's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|73-69-70-72
|-4
|4
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|69-68-62-71
|-14
|38
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-4
|19
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|54
|69-67-71-71
|-6
|6
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|7
|70-64-70-69
|-7
|88
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|61
|67-71-68-69
|-5
|5
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|64-78-74-75
|+3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|70-70-71-71
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|70-73-69-68
|-4
|31
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|68-74-76-72
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-65-75
|-6
|46
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|63-71-71-74
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
