8H AGO

Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 21st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rai has an average finish of 61st, and an average score of -5.
    • Rai finished 61st (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Rai's Recent Performances

    • Rai has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging -0.159 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 1.891 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151294.1297.4
    Greens in Regulation %2569.63%71.30%
    Putts Per Round14229.2929.8
    Par Breakers9521.90%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance9513.92%12.35%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Rai's Best Finishes

    • Last season Rai participated in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 21 times (67.7%).
    • Last season Rai put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of -16 (zero shots back of the winner).
    • With 670 points last season, Rai finished 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3430.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3840.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.149-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.262-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.6151.891

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Rai's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6173-69-70-72-44
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2069-68-62-71-1438
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3671-66-70-69-419
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship5469-67-71-71-66
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open770-64-70-69-788
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC74-68E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6167-71-68-69-55
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-71-69-6--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5264-78-74-75+38
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4270-70-71-71-211
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2970-73-69-68-431
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-73+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5368-74-76-72+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-65-75-646
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-71-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4863-71-71-74-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

