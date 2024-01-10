Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Rai has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.

Aaron Rai has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rai is averaging -0.159 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.