Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Silverman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.

Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.

Ben Silverman has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Silverman has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.