Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
In his last competition, Ben Silverman missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. He'll be after a better outcome January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Silverman's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Silverman's Recent Performances
- Silverman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
- Ben Silverman has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.1
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.73%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.89
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.90%
|19.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.90%
|14.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in four tournaments).
- In those four events, he made the cut zero times.
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|73-72-71
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.