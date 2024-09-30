Ryan Brehm betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.

Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.576, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.