Ryan Brehm betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm looks to fair better in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brehm has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- Brehm missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Brehm's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|9/29/2022
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|9/19/2019
|MC
|73-70
|-1
Brehm's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Brehm has an average of -1.853 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -3.026 in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.058, which ranks 86th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.7 yards) ranks 40th, and his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.526.
- On the greens, Brehm has registered a -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 151st on TOUR, while he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.89. He has broken par 22.83% of the time (122nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|306.7
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|64.73%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.89
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|122
|22.83%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|18.60%
|12.22%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Brehm ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings with 162 points.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.576, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.058
|0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.526
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.579
|-1.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.360
|-1.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.406
|-3.026
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.