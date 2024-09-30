PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

    Ryan Brehm looks to fair better in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brehm has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 18th.
    • Brehm missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Brehm's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC71-72-1
    9/29/2022MC74-72+2
    9/19/2019MC73-70-1

    Brehm's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Brehm has an average of -1.853 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -3.026 in his past five tournaments.
    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.058, which ranks 86th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.7 yards) ranks 40th, and his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.526.
    • On the greens, Brehm has registered a -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 151st on TOUR, while he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.89. He has broken par 22.83% of the time (122nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40306.7313.4
    Greens in Regulation %12564.73%75.00%
    Putts Per Round15829.8931.1
    Par Breakers12222.83%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance16418.60%12.22%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Brehm ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings with 162 points.

    Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.576, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0580.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.526-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.579-1.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.360-1.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.406-3.026

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-24105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-77+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-72+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.