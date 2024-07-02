PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7 coming off a sixth-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    This is Hoey's first time playing at the in the past five years.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has an average of -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging -0.869 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoey

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.649 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.030.
    • On the greens, Hoey has registered a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.70, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 24.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25307.7309.6
    Greens in Regulation %4267.64%65.74%
    Putts Per Round15629.7030.2
    Par Breakers7024.72%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance15017.08%14.81%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut six times (37.5%).
    • Currently, Hoey has 173 points, placing him 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.323. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.576 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.683), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6491.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.030-1.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.333-0.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.662-0.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.317-0.869

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

