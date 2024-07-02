Richard Hoey betting profile:

Hoey has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hoey has an average of -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.