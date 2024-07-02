Richard Hoey betting profile:
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Richard Hoey hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7 coming off a sixth-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last competition.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Hoey's first time playing at the in the past five years.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -0.869 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.649 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.030.
- On the greens, Hoey has registered a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.70, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 24.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|307.7
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|67.64%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.70
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.72%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|17.08%
|14.81%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut six times (37.5%).
- Currently, Hoey has 173 points, placing him 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.323. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691 (he finished sixth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.576 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.683), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked sixth in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.649
|1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.030
|-1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.333
|-0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.662
|-0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.317
|-0.869
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.