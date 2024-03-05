Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.796 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.342. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.304 mark ranked 24th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.190, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).