8H AGO

Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his 35th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Duncan has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 35th, posting a score of -7.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Duncan's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
    • Tyler Duncan has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan is averaging -1.281 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -3.012 in his past five tournaments.
    Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Duncan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 ranks 68th on TOUR this season, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan owns a -0.538 mark (155th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance131292.3291.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%47.62%
    Putts Per Round130.3
    Par Breakers1%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.10%

    Duncan's Best Finishes

    • Duncan has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
    • As of now, Duncan has collected 30 points, which ranks him 143rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.796 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.342. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.304 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.190, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.249) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 65th in the field.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.198-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.538-1.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green101-0.004-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.602-1.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.946-3.012

    Duncan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5473-69-70-75-17
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship371-65-67-68-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5873-70-77-70+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

