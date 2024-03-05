Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his 35th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Duncan has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 35th, posting a score of -7.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Duncan's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Duncan has an average finishing position of 44th in his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
- Tyler Duncan has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan is averaging -1.281 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -3.012 in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Duncan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 ranks 68th on TOUR this season, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan owns a -0.538 mark (155th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|292.3
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|47.62%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.10%
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Duncan has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- As of now, Duncan has collected 30 points, which ranks him 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.796 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.342. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.304 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.190, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.249) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 65th in the field.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.198
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.538
|-1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.004
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.602
|-1.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.946
|-3.012
Duncan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-69-70-75
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|71-65-67-68
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-70-77-70
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.