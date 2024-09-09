Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Michael Thorbjornsen missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time playing at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thorbjornsen has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He posted a final score of -24 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 320.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.419 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.8
|320.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.57%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.43%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|12.50%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.408
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Procore Championship.
