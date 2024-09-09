Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Procore Championship

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Thorbjornsen has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He posted a final score of -24 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 320.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.419 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.