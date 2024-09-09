Parker Coody betting profile: Procore Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his last tournament, Parker Coody missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after better results Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- This is Coody's first time competing at the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Coody's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Coody has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Parker Coody has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -0.961 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Coody is averaging -2.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134, which ranks 119th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 54th, and his 53.8% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody sports a 0.255 mark (51st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Coody's -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 127th on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 22.01% of the time (136th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|303.8
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|65.93%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.08
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.01%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|14.88%
|14.81%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Coody has 151 points, ranking him 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.865 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.497. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.997. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 36th in that event).
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.134
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.255
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.079
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.201
|-0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.158
|-2.348
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|68-71-65-72
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|70-72-71-72
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|66
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.