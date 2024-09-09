Parker Coody betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.865 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.497. In that tournament, he finished 25th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.997. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 36th in that event).