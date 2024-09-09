Austin Cook betting profile: Procore Championship

He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.

Cook has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Austin Cook has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cook is averaging -3.637 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.