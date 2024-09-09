Austin Cook betting profile: Procore Championship
HUMBLE, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Austin Cook of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on October 10, 2019 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Austin Cook looks to improve upon his 56th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Procore Championship, Cook has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Cook's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished 56th after posting a score of 4-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Cook's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|9/15/2022
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|9/16/2021
|11
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|9/10/2020
|52
|68-71-71-70
|-8
|9/26/2019
|MC
|73-71
|E
Cook's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Cook has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Austin Cook has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cook is averaging -3.637 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -5.684 in his past five tournaments.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.4
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.96%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.92
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.30%
|16.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.96%
|20.37%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Cook has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 27.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.684
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Procore Championship.
