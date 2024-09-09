Maverick McNealy betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Maverick McNealy of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy will appear Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship. In his last tournament he took 12th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting 9-under at TPC Southwind.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Procore Championship, McNealy has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
McNealy's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|MC
|75-69
|E
|9/16/2021
|2
|68-64-70-68
|-18
|9/10/2020
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|9/26/2019
|52
|70-71-72-72
|-3
|10/4/2018
|63
|69-72-69-77
|-1
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has an average of 1.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 3.401 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.401 (20th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.2 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.133. Additionally, he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.65%.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 25th this season, while he averages 27.96 putts per round (10th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|304.2
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|65.65%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|27.96
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.20%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.30%
|11.81%
McNealy's best finishes
- Although McNealy hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times (81%).
- Currently, McNealy has 808 points, placing him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.614 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.924 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.401
|1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.133
|-1.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.408
|1.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.406
|1.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.082
|3.401
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Procore Championship.
