Maverick McNealy betting profile: Procore Championship

McNealy has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.

Maverick McNealy has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

McNealy has an average of 1.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.