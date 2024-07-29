Xander Schauffele betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
Xander Schauffele competes in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after shooting 9-under to win The Open Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has claimed victory once while also posting three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 4.020 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 8.205 in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.600 this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks fifth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.779. Additionally, he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.19%.
- On the greens, Schauffele's 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 28.43 putts-per-round average ranks 24th. He has broken par 27.25% of the time (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|305.7
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.19%
|69.72%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.43
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|6
|27.25%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|9.35%
|9.72%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele has participated in 18 tournaments this season, collecting two wins along with seven top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Currently, Schauffele ranks second in the FedExCup standings with 4057 points.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.656 mark ranked second in the field.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 7.475 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.036 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.014), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.600
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.779
|2.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.240
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.581
|4.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.201
|8.205
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.