Xander Schauffele betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.656 mark ranked second in the field.

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 7.475 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.036 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.014), which ranked No. 1 in the field.