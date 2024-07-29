PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Xander Schauffele competes in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after shooting 9-under to win The Open Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has claimed victory once while also posting three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 4.020 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 8.205 in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.600 this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks fifth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.779. Additionally, he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.19%.
    • On the greens, Schauffele's 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 28.43 putts-per-round average ranks 24th. He has broken par 27.25% of the time (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37305.7306.8
    Greens in Regulation %1270.19%69.72%
    Putts Per Round2428.4328.6
    Par Breakers627.25%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance29.35%9.72%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele has participated in 18 tournaments this season, collecting two wins along with seven top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Currently, Schauffele ranks second in the FedExCup standings with 4057 points.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.656 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 7.475 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.036 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.014), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.6000.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7792.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2400.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5814.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.2018.205

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1365-65-64-70-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-65-67-67-1250
    July 18-20The Open Championship169-72-69-65-9750

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

