7H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament, Wyndham Clark missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of 1.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 2.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.387 ranks 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark owns a 0.167 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 25th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6312.9309.9
    Greens in Regulation %10865.41%61.11%
    Putts Per Round2528.4528.6
    Par Breakers2026.83%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.57%15.28%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 70.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • With 2154 points, Clark currently sits fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Clark put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.302.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585 (he finished second in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished third in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3870.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1670.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0540.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5121.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.1202.922

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-68-69-62-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-80+16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

