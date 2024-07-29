Wyndham Clark betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Clark put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.302.

Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished third in that event.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.