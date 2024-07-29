Wyndham Clark betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
In his most recent tournament, Wyndham Clark missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has an average of 1.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 2.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.387 ranks 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark owns a 0.167 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 25th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|312.9
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|65.41%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.45
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|20
|26.83%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.57%
|15.28%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 70.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- With 2154 points, Clark currently sits fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Clark put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.302.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished third in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.387
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.167
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.054
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.512
|1.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.120
|2.922
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.