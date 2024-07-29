PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Viktor Hovland betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

    Viktor Hovland looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club when he tees off in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition .

    Latest odds for Hovland at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hovland has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Viktor Hovland has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland is averaging 1.731 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of 2.462 in his past five tournaments.
    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.626 this season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 73rd, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland ranks 49th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.309. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.41%.
    • On the greens, Hovland's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73300.8301.6
    Greens in Regulation %5067.41%67.36%
    Putts Per Round5328.6929.2
    Par Breakers10023.58%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.57%17.01%

    Hovland's best finishes

    • Hovland has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Hovland, who has 854 points, currently sits 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.203. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.494.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland put up his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.948, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 15th in the field (he finished 15th in that tournament).

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6262.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3091.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.645-2.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3041.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5932.462

    Hovland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1372-64-65-69-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship169-68-65-61-170
    August 24-27TOUR Championship168-64-66-63-19--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1073-73-70-63-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry2265-67-72-67-2185
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-72-72-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-69-70-69-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-69-75-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6273-69-71-74-18
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC71-81+8--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2472-72-72-69+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship368-66-66-66-18350
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-69-77-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC78-68+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2068-70-64-65-1395
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-69-68-69-78
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
