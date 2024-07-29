Viktor Hovland betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.203. He finished 20th in that event.

Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.494.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland put up his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.948, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.