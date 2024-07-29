Viktor Hovland betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Viktor Hovland looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club when he tees off in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition .
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hovland has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Viktor Hovland has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland is averaging 1.731 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of 2.462 in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.626 this season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 73rd, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland ranks 49th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.309. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.41%.
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.8
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|67.41%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.69
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.58%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.57%
|17.01%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Hovland, who has 854 points, currently sits 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.203. He finished 20th in that event.
- Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.494.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland put up his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.948, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 15th in the field (he finished 15th in that tournament).
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.626
|2.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.309
|1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.645
|-2.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.304
|1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.593
|2.462
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.