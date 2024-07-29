PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Tommy Fleetwood enters play in Paris seeking better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Fleetwood has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 5.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fleetwood .

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.268 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 74.4% driving accuracy average ranks third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 105th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.003. Additionally, he ranks 81st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.29%.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100298.0297.8
    Greens in Regulation %8166.29%67.28%
    Putts Per Round8628.9030.0
    Par Breakers16420.53%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.90%15.43%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Fleetwood has played 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Fleetwood, who has 1223 points, currently ranks 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.470 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood put up his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.500. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
    • Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2682.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0032.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.259-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1510.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6815.205

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open1670-75-70-68+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1567-67-66-65-15125
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3465-69-66-71-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.