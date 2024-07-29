Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood enters play in Paris seeking better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The Open Championship.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 three times.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Fleetwood has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fleetwood is averaging 5.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.268 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 74.4% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 105th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.003. Additionally, he ranks 81st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.29%.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|298.0
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|66.29%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.53%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.90%
|15.43%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood has played 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Fleetwood, who has 1223 points, currently ranks 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563. He finished seventh in that event.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.470 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood put up his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.500. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
- Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.268
|2.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.003
|2.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.259
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.151
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.681
|5.205
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|125
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.