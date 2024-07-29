Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563. He finished seventh in that event.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.470 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood put up his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.500. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).