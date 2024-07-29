Jason Day betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.874. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day delivered his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.812, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.