7H AGO
Jason Day betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
Jason Day will appear in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 13th-place finish at The Open Championship.
Latest odds for Day at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Day's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Day has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Day has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 2.731 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Day is averaging 0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Day .
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 ranks 76th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day owns a -0.374 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day has registered a 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.92, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 24.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|299.8
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|63.48%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.92
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.59%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|13.21%
|15.43%
Day's best finishes
- Day has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, Day has 1345 points, placing him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.874. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day delivered his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.812, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.128
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.374
|-1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.223
|-0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.614
|2.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.592
|0.429
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.