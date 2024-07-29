PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jason Day betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Jason Day will appear in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 13th-place finish at The Open Championship.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Day's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Day has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Day has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 2.731 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Day is averaging 0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 ranks 76th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day owns a -0.374 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day has registered a 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.92, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 24.59% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82299.8294.9
    Greens in Regulation %14763.48%63.89%
    Putts Per Round627.9228.5
    Par Breakers7024.59%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance2913.21%15.43%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Currently, Day has 1345 points, placing him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.874. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day delivered his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.812, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.128-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.374-1.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.223-0.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6142.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5920.429

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637
    July 18-20The Open Championship1373-68-76-68+1135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

