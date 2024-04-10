PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Zach Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Zach Johnson looks to improve upon his 34th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament, Johnson has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of +3.
    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 34th after posting a score of +4.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Johnson's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20233475-70-74-73+4
    4/7/2022MC74-75+5
    11/12/20205173-71-73-73+2
    4/11/20195874-73-73-73+5

    Johnson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Johnson has an average finish of 35th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Zach Johnson has averaged 282.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has an average of 0.995 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 0.219 in his past five tournaments.
    Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 this season, which ranks 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.6 yards) ranks 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 129th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.235. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance177282.6282.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%50.35%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.42%

    Johnson's Best Finishes

    • Johnson, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Johnson, who has 72 points, currently sits 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 2.892. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Johnson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.887. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 0.614. He finished 60th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.74, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0930.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.235-1.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.081-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1660.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0570.219

    Johnson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5466-71-73-71-36
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-71-74-71+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-75+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-66-69-65-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-69-68-74-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3572-66-67-69-1018
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
