Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 2.892. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

Johnson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.887. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 0.614. He finished 60th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.74, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.