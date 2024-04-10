Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.302 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that event.

Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.557. He finished second in that tournament.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.917, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.