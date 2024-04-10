PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following a 31st-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In the past five years, this is Clark's first time playing at the Masters Tournament.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Clark's Recent Performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Clark has an average of 2.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 5.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Clark owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.56 (12th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.2 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 33rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.446, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance10309.2309.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.21%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.35%

    Clark's Best Finishes

    • Clark has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Clark, who has 1555 points, currently ranks second in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.302 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.557. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.917, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.561.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4462.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.0830.02
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.6362.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.7265.904

    Clark's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2967-73-66-70-829
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2473-67-69-65-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship167-67-63-68-19500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

