Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following a 31st-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In the past five years, this is Clark's first time playing at the Masters Tournament.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Clark's Recent Performances
- Clark has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Clark has an average of 2.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 5.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Clark owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.56 (12th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.2 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 33rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.446, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|309.2
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.35%
Clark's Best Finishes
- Clark has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
- Clark, who has 1555 points, currently ranks second in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.302 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.557. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.917, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.56
|1.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.446
|2.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.083
|0.02
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.636
|2.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.726
|5.904
Clark's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|29
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.