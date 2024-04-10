Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 02: Tyrrell Hatton of Legion XIII plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on March 02, 2024 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.
When he hits the links April 11-14, Tyrrell Hatton will look to improve upon his last performance in the Masters Tournament. In 2023, he shot +4 and finished 34th at Augusta National Golf Club.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last six trips to the Masters Tournament, Hatton has an average score of +7, with an average finish of 47th.
- In Hatton's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 34th after posting a score of +4.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Hatton's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|34
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|4/7/2022
|52
|72-74-79-80
|+17
|11/12/2020
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|4/11/2019
|56
|73-73-72-74
|+4
Hatton's Recent Performances
- Hatton has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hatton has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Hatton has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hatton has an average of 1.648 in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|306.5
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.38%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|46
|23.22%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|9.72%
Hatton's Best Finishes
- Last season Hatton took part in 20 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Hatton put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. He shot -16 and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
- Hatton collected 1381 points last season, placing 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Hatton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.419
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.128
|1.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.597
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.678
|1.648
Hatton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-70-70-66
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|163
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|68-67-65-64
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|77-68-69-67
|+1
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-71-73-72
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|72-64-72-64
|-16
|145
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-67-69-72
|+2
|33
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-62-71-69
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|71-73-68-71
|-1
|49
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|72-67-69-68
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|70-72-68-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|64-67-72-69
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-62-72-67
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|70-65-67-66
|-12
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
