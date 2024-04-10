PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 02: Tyrrell Hatton of Legion XIII plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on March 02, 2024 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links April 11-14, Tyrrell Hatton will look to improve upon his last performance in the Masters Tournament. In 2023, he shot +4 and finished 34th at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Hatton at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over his last six trips to the Masters Tournament, Hatton has an average score of +7, with an average finish of 47th.
    • In Hatton's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 34th after posting a score of +4.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Hatton's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20233471-73-72-76+4
    4/7/20225272-74-79-80+17
    11/12/2020MC73-74+3
    4/11/20195673-73-72-74+4

    Hatton's Recent Performances

    • Hatton has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hatton has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hatton has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hatton has an average of 1.648 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hatton .

    Hatton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance48306.5302.5
    Greens in Regulation %12366.38%68.33%
    Putts Per Round2328.3328.1
    Par Breakers4623.22%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.46%9.72%

    Hatton's Best Finishes

    • Last season Hatton took part in 20 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Hatton put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. He shot -16 and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Hatton collected 1381 points last season, placing 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hatton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.533-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4190.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1281.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5970.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.6781.648

    Hatton's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-70-70-66-1042
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship369-65-68-70-12163
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson568-67-65-64-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship1577-68-69-67+159
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-71-73-72-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open372-64-72-64-16145
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-67-69-72+233
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-62-71-69-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship2071-73-68-71-149
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4372-67-69-68-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship3470-72-68-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1664-67-72-69-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-62-72-67-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1370-65-67-66-1255

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

