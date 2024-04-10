Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

Hatton has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Hatton has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.

Hatton has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.