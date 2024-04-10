PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Tony Finau Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Tony Finau of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following a second-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last five appearances at the Masters Tournament, Finau has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -3.
    • Finau finished 26th (with a score of E) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Finau's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20232669-74-73-72E
    4/7/20223571-75-74-74+6
    11/12/20203869-75-71-72-1
    4/11/2019571-70-64-72-11

    Finau's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Finau has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -0.931 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Finau is averaging 3.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 (43rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.726 mark (seventh on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance36304307.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.98%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.51%

    Finau's Best Finishes

    • While Finau hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
    • With 486 points, Finau currently ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.03. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.279, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3140.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7262.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2881.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.518-0.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8113.398

    Finau's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-70-69-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta165-64-65-66-24500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2371-69-70-69-536
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

