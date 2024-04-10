Tony Finau Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.

Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.03. In that event, he finished sixth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462 (he finished second in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.279, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.