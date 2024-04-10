Tony Finau Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Tony Finau of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tony Finau enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following a second-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last five appearances at the Masters Tournament, Finau has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -3.
- Finau finished 26th (with a score of E) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Finau's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|4/7/2022
|35
|71-75-74-74
|+6
|11/12/2020
|38
|69-75-71-72
|-1
|4/11/2019
|5
|71-70-64-72
|-11
Finau's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Finau has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -0.931 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Finau is averaging 3.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 (43rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.726 mark (seventh on TOUR).
- On the greens, Finau's -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|304
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.51%
Finau's Best Finishes
- While Finau hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- With 486 points, Finau currently ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.03. In that event, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462 (he finished second in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.279, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.314
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.726
|2.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.288
|1.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.518
|-0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.811
|3.398
Finau's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.