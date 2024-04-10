Tom Kim Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.614.

Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.296.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.616, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.