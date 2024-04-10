PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Tom Kim Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Tom Kim of South Korea plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Tom Kim of South Korea plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim shot -2 and finished 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Kim has played the Masters Tournament once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -2 and finishing 16th.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Kim's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20231670-72-74-70-2

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 295 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging -0.123 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.057 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074 (115th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.103 mark (109th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance136292295
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.8%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%21.3%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.36%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • Kim, who has 175 points, currently sits 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.614.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.296.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.616, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.074-0.47
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.103-0.49
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.0250.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.287-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.49-1.057

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.