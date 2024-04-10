Tom Kim Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Tom Kim of South Korea plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tom Kim shot -2 and finished 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Masters Tournament.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Kim has played the Masters Tournament once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -2 and finishing 16th.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Kim's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|16
|70-72-74-70
|-2
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 295 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging -0.123 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.057 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074 (115th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.103 mark (109th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|292
|295
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.8%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.3%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.36%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- Kim, who has 175 points, currently sits 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.614.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.296.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.616, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.074
|-0.47
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.103
|-0.49
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.025
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.287
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.49
|-1.057
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.