Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

Jaeger has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting.