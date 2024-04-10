Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Stephan Jaeger of Germany acknowledges fans after a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger looks to repeat his winning performance from the Texas Children's Houston Open in his last competition when he plays in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Jaeger is playing at the Masters Tournament for the first time in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Jaeger has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 3.954 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Jaeger's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406 ranks 29th on TOUR this season, and his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 70th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.157. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Jaeger has registered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|309.4
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.85%
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger has taken part in nine tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
- As of now, Jaeger has compiled 862 points, which ranks him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.649 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Jaeger put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.26. In that tournament, he finished first.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that event.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.406
|1.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.157
|0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.283
|1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.167
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.014
|3.954
Jaeger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.