31M AGO

Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Stephan Jaeger of Germany acknowledges fans after a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger looks to repeat his winning performance from the Texas Children's Houston Open in his last competition when he plays in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Jaeger is playing at the Masters Tournament for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Jaeger's Recent Performances

    • Jaeger has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 3.954 in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Jaeger's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406 ranks 29th on TOUR this season, and his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 70th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.157. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has registered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance8309.4310.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.97%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.85%

    Jaeger's Best Finishes

    • Jaeger has taken part in nine tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
    • As of now, Jaeger has compiled 862 points, which ranks him 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.649 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Jaeger put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.26. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4061.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1570.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2831.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1670.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0143.954

    Jaeger's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1865-71-70-67-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2770-70-70-70-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

