33M AGO

Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Scottie Scheffler of the United States putts on the 11th green during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler enters play in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a second-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Scheffler has played the Masters Tournament three times of late, with one win. His average score has been -7, and his average finish has been 10th.
    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of -4.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Scheffler's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20231068-75-71-70-4
    4/7/2022169-67-71-71-10
    11/12/20201971-68-72-71-6

    Scheffler's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has two wins, four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including four finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -14.
    • Scottie Scheffler has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler is averaging 12.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Scheffler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.903 this season (second on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.9 yards) ranks 87th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR, posting an average of 1.347, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Scheffler's 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance87297.9300.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.11%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%30%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.44%

    Scheffler's Best Finishes

    • Scheffler has taken part in eight tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also come away with five finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut eight times (100%).
    • Scheffler, who has 2465 points, currently ranks first in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.477. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.01.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.9034.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.3475.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.5472.81
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.0140.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.81212.442

    Scheffler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-65-69-70-1263
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson564-64-71-65-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship267-68-73-65-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge367-67-72-67-7163
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-68-67-6200
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

