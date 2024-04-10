Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.477. He finished first in that tournament.

Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.01.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that event).