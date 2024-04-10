Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Scottie Scheffler of the United States putts on the 11th green during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler enters play in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a second-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Scheffler has played the Masters Tournament three times of late, with one win. His average score has been -7, and his average finish has been 10th.
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of -4.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Scheffler's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|10
|68-75-71-70
|-4
|4/7/2022
|1
|69-67-71-71
|-10
|11/12/2020
|19
|71-68-72-71
|-6
Scheffler's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has two wins, four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including four finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -14.
- Scottie Scheffler has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler is averaging 12.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scheffler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.903 this season (second on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.9 yards) ranks 87th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR, posting an average of 1.347, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Scheffler's 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|297.9
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.44%
Scheffler's Best Finishes
- Scheffler has taken part in eight tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also come away with five finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut eight times (100%).
- Scheffler, who has 2465 points, currently ranks first in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.477. He finished first in that tournament.
- Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.01.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.903
|4.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.347
|5.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.547
|2.81
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.014
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.812
|12.442
Scheffler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
|63
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
