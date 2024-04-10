Sam Burns Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
Sam Burns shot +1 and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Masters Tournament.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Burns has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of +1.
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of +1.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Burns' Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|4/7/2022
|MC
|75-74
|+5
Burns' Recent Performances
- Burns has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging 1.735 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 3.819 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Burns has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 this season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 35th, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns sports a 0.225 average that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|304.2
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.73%
Burns' Best Finishes
- Burns hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Burns ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings with 658 points.
Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.12 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.95 mark ranked in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.333
|1.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.225
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.225
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.542
|1.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.875
|3.819
Burns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
