Sam Burns Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.12 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.95 mark ranked in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.