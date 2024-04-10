PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Sam Burns Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Sam Burns of the United States reacts to his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns shot +1 and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Burns has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of +1.
    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of +1.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Burns' Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20232968-71-78-72+1
    4/7/2022MC75-74+5

    Burns' Recent Performances

    • Burns has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns is averaging 1.735 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 3.819 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Burns has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 this season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 35th, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns sports a 0.225 average that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance35304.2307.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.43%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.73%

    Burns' Best Finishes

    • Burns hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Burns ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings with 658 points.

    Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.12 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.95 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3331.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2250.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.225-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.5421.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8753.819

    Burns' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-70-69-65-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-70-70-68-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

