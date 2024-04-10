PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Russell Henley Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Russell Henley of the United States plays his tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley enters the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 coming off a fourth-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last four appearances at the Masters Tournament, Henley has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -2.
    • Henley finished fourth (with a score of -7) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Henley's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023473-67-71-70-7
    4/7/20223073-74-76-70+5

    Henley's Recent Performances

    • Henley has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Russell Henley has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley is averaging 2.86 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 4.26 in his past five tournaments.
    Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Henley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 (92nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.4 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.157, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Henley's 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance167286.4287.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.58%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.11%

    Henley's Best Finishes

    • Henley has played eight tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-five finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Henley has collected 667 points, which ranks him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 37th in the field at 1.245.
    • Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.338. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.147, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0350.13
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1571.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.261-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.4252.86
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8784.26

    Henley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1972-66-66-70-1042
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-71-69-70-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1674-71-68-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-68-68-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1969-65-69-63-1443
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-70-67-1018
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-9135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

