Russell Henley Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 37th in the field at 1.245.

Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.338. In that event, he finished fourth.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.147, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.