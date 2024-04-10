Russell Henley Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Russell Henley of the United States plays his tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Russell Henley enters the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 coming off a fourth-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last tournament.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last four appearances at the Masters Tournament, Henley has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -2.
- Henley finished fourth (with a score of -7) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Henley's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|4
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|4/7/2022
|30
|73-74-76-70
|+5
Henley's Recent Performances
- Henley has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Russell Henley has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 2.86 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 4.26 in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Henley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 (92nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.4 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.157, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Henley's 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|286.4
|287.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Henley's Best Finishes
- Henley has played eight tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-five finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, Henley has collected 667 points, which ranks him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 37th in the field at 1.245.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.338. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.147, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.035
|0.13
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.157
|1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.261
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.425
|2.86
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.878
|4.26
Henley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-9
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
