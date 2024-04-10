Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Rory McIlroy of Northen Ireland acknowledges the crowd after playing his putt shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy enters the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 coming off a third-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last six trips to the Masters Tournament, McIlroy has an average score of -7, with an average finish of eighth.
- McIlroy last participated in the Masters Tournament in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +5.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
McIlroy's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|4/7/2022
|2
|73-73-71-64
|-7
|11/12/2020
|5
|75-66-67-69
|-11
|4/11/2019
|21
|73-71-71-68
|-5
McIlroy's Recent Performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- McIlroy has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Rory McIlroy has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 5.537 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.858 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 62nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.193, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 79th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|312.2
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.39%
McIlroy's Best Finishes
- McIlroy has taken part in six tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times.
- McIlroy, who has 476 points, currently ranks 45th in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.072. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 7.404. In that tournament, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.002. He finished 21st in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.096). That ranked 14th in the field.
- McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.858
|3.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.193
|1.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.119
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.119
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.052
|5.537
McIlroy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-73-71-72
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|97
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-8
|190
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.