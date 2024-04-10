PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Rory McIlroy of Northen Ireland acknowledges the crowd after playing his putt shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy enters the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 coming off a third-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over his last six trips to the Masters Tournament, McIlroy has an average score of -7, with an average finish of eighth.
    • McIlroy last participated in the Masters Tournament in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +5.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    McIlroy's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023MC72-77+5
    4/7/2022273-73-71-64-7
    11/12/2020575-66-67-69-11
    4/11/20192173-71-71-68-5

    McIlroy's Recent Performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Rory McIlroy has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 5.537 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.858 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 62nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.193, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, McIlroy's 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 79th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance4312.2312.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.39%

    McIlroy's Best Finishes

    • McIlroy has taken part in six tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times.
    • McIlroy, who has 476 points, currently ranks 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.072. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 7.404. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.002. He finished 21st in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.096). That ranked 14th in the field.
    • McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8583.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.1931.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.119-0.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.1190.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0525.537

    McIlroy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-73-71-72E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship771-69-69-69-297
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday772-68-70-75-392
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-67-66-72-1275
    June 15-18U.S. Open265-67-69-70-9330
    June 22-25Travelers Championship768-64-66-64-1888
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open164-66-67-68-15500
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-8190

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

