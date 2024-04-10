Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.072. He finished 21st in that tournament.

McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 7.404. In that tournament, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.002. He finished 21st in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.096). That ranked 14th in the field.