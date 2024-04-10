Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Peter Malnati of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati enters the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 after a 36th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his last tournament.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Malnati is competing at the Masters Tournament for the first time in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Malnati's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Malnati has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Malnati has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of 2.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 3.305 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Malnati owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.445 (161st) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.3 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 59th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.202. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.819 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|292.3
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.6%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.65%
Malnati's Best Finishes
- Malnati has played nine tournaments this season, coming away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Malnati has collected 706 points, which ranks him 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.834 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359). That ranked third in the field.
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.445
|-0.81
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.202
|1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.072
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.819
|2.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.647
|3.305
Malnati's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.