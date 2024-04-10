PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Peter Malnati of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati enters the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 after a 36th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Malnati is competing at the Masters Tournament for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Malnati's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Malnati has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • Malnati has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of 2.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 3.305 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Malnati owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.445 (161st) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.3 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 59th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.202. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.819 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance135292.3296.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.21%
    Putts Per Round129
    Par Breakers1%21.6%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.65%

    Malnati's Best Finishes

    • Malnati has played nine tournaments this season, coming away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Malnati has collected 706 points, which ranks him 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.834 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359). That ranked third in the field.
    • Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.445-0.81
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2021.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.072-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.8192.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6473.305

    Malnati's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

