Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.834 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359). That ranked third in the field.