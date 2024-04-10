Patrick Reed Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
Patrick Reed looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Reed has entered the Masters Tournament six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -5.
- In 2023, Reed finished fourth (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Reed's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|4
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|4/7/2022
|35
|74-73-73-74
|+6
|11/12/2020
|10
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|4/11/2019
|36
|73-70-74-69
|-2
Reed's Recent Performances
- Reed has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made five cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Reed has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of even par over his last five appearances.
- Patrick Reed has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reed is averaging 4.33 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Reed is averaging 3.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reed's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.4
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.38%
|62.5%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.13
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.4%
|19.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.01%
|16.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Reed's Best Finishes
- Reed took part in four tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those four events, he made the cut four times (100%).
- Last season Reed's best performance came at the PGA Championship, where he shot +2 and finished 18th.
Reed's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|4.33
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.409
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Reed's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-69-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|56
|72-69-78-69
|+8
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-74-68-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
