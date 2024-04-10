PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Reed Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

UNSPECIFIED, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 01: Patrick Reed of 4Aces lines up a putt during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on March 01, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

    Patrick Reed looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14.

    Latest odds for Reed at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Reed has entered the Masters Tournament six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -5.
    • In 2023, Reed finished fourth (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Reed's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023471-70-72-68-7
    4/7/20223574-73-73-74+6
    11/12/20201068-68-71-72-9
    4/11/20193673-70-74-69-2

    Reed's Recent Performances

    • Reed has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made five cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Reed has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of even par over his last five appearances.
    • Patrick Reed has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reed is averaging 4.33 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Reed is averaging 3.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Reed's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-293.4295.5
    Greens in Regulation %-59.38%62.5%
    Putts Per Round-28.1328.6
    Par Breakers-18.4%19.17%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.01%16.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Reed's Best Finishes

    • Reed took part in four tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those four events, he made the cut four times (100%).
    • Last season Reed's best performance came at the PGA Championship, where he shot +2 and finished 18th.

    Reed's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--4.33
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.409

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Reed's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-71-69-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open5672-69-78-69+8--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-74-68-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

