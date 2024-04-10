Patrick Reed Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

Reed has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He has made five cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Reed has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of even par over his last five appearances.

Patrick Reed has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Reed is averaging 4.33 Strokes Gained: Putting.