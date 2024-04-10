Nick Taylor Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Nick Taylor of Canada putts on the 17th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2020's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Taylor has entered the Masters Tournament once of late, in 2020. He finished 29th, posting a score of -3.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Taylor's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/12/2020
|29
|72-72-69-72
|-3
Taylor's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished first once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 2.463 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of 4.341 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158, which ranks 127th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 157th, and his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 13th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.629, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|288.4
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.22%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor has played nine tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- Taylor, who has 818 points, currently ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655 (he finished seventh in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.095 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.934, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.158
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.629
|2.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.246
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.575
|2.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.8
|4.341
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.