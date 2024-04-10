PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Nick Taylor Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Nick Taylor of Canada putts on the 17th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Nick Taylor of Canada putts on the 17th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2020's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Taylor has entered the Masters Tournament once of late, in 2020. He finished 29th, posting a score of -3.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Taylor's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/12/20202972-72-69-72-3

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished first once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 2.463 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of 4.341 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158, which ranks 127th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 157th, and his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 13th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.629, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance157288.4289.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.67%
    Putts Per Round127.3
    Par Breakers1%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.22%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor has played nine tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
    • Taylor, who has 818 points, currently ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.095 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.934, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.158-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6292.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.246-0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5752.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.84.341

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-70-67-71-612
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open175-67-63-66-23500
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.