Nick Taylor Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655 (he finished seventh in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.095 mark ranked 14th in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.934, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.