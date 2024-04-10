Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.724.

Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.638.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.853, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).