Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Nick Dunlap of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap hits the links April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following an 11th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Dunlap's first time competing at the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Dunlap's Recent Performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Dunlap is averaging 2.169 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging -0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dunlap has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.686, which ranks 178th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 41st, and his 47.3% driving accuracy average ranks 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.232.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 24th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|303.3
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.1%
Dunlap's Best Finishes
- Dunlap has taken part in seven tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
- As of now, Dunlap has compiled 89 points, which ranks him 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.724.
- Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.638.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.853, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
- Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.686
|-2.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.232
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.093
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.488
|2.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.523
|-0.099
Dunlap's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.