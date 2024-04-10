Max Homa Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.

Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking seventh in the field at 3.784. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.441. He finished 13th in that tournament.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.