Max Homa Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Max Homa of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Max Homa looks to improve upon his 43rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Homa's average finish has been 46th, and his average score +10, over his last three appearances at the Masters Tournament.
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of +6.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Homa's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|43
|71-73-72-78
|+6
|4/7/2022
|48
|74-73-77-78
|+14
|11/12/2020
|MC
|70-75
|+1
Homa's Recent Performances
- Homa has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- Max Homa has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of 2.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 1.846 in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029, which ranks 105th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 56th, and his 53.7% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.235. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|300.8
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.6%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.65%
Homa's Best Finishes
- Homa has played eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 516 points, Homa currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking seventh in the field at 3.784. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.441. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.029
|-1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.235
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.2
|-0.15
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.303
|2.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.709
|1.846
Homa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.