PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Max Homa Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Max Homa of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Max Homa of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Max Homa looks to improve upon his 43rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Homa's average finish has been 46th, and his average score +10, over his last three appearances at the Masters Tournament.
    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of +6.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Homa's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20234371-73-72-78+6
    4/7/20224874-73-77-78+14
    11/12/2020MC70-75+1

    Homa's Recent Performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
    • Max Homa has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of 2.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 1.846 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Homa .

    Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029, which ranks 105th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 56th, and his 53.7% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.235. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance56300.8302.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.65%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%21.6%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.65%

    Homa's Best Finishes

    • Homa has played eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 516 points, Homa currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
    • Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking seventh in the field at 3.784. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.441. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.029-1.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2350.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.2-0.15
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.3032.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.7091.846

    Homa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-67-68-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship5571-72-74-72+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge967-69-71-69-475
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.