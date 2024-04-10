Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - MARCH 24: Matthieu Pavon of France tees off on the first hole during Day Four of the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on March 24, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon enters play in Augusta, Georgia looking for better results April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament after missing the cut in his last outing, THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Pavon's first time playing at the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Pavon's Recent Performances
- Pavon has claimed victory once while also posting two top-five finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Pavon is averaging 2.321 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of 3.515 in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pavon has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346, which ranks 36th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 95th, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 25th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.516, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|296.7
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.42%
Pavon's Best Finishes
- Pavon has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 987 points, Pavon currently sits sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking third in the field at 5.394. In that tournament, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 47th in the field at -0.317. In that tournament, he finished first.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Pavon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.346
|0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.516
|1.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.249
|-0.85
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.773
|2.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.386
|3.515
Pavon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.