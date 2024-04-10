Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349.

Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking third in the field at 5.394. In that tournament, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 47th in the field at -0.317. In that tournament, he finished first.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965), which ranked fifth in the field.