Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987.

Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.33. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.