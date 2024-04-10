Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Matt Fitzpatrick ended the weekend at -6, good for a 10th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 looking for a better finish.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Fitzpatrick's average finish has been 27th, and his average score E, over his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament.
- Fitzpatrick finished 10th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Fitzpatrick's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|4/7/2022
|14
|71-73-76-70
|+2
|11/12/2020
|46
|74-70-73-72
|+1
|4/11/2019
|21
|78-67-68-70
|-5
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Fitzpatrick has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging 3.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fitzpatrick has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.127, which ranks 80th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 58th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 90th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.03. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 27th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|300.7
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.5%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.24%
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick has participated in nine tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
- Fitzpatrick, who has 580 points, currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.33. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.127
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.03
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.068
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.431
|2.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.657
|3.054
Fitzpatrick's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
