31M AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Matt Fitzpatrick ended the weekend at -6, good for a 10th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Fitzpatrick's average finish has been 27th, and his average score E, over his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament.
    • Fitzpatrick finished 10th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Fitzpatrick's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20231070-72-72-70-4
    4/7/20221471-73-76-70+2
    11/12/20204674-70-73-72+1
    4/11/20192178-67-68-70-5

    Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances

    • Fitzpatrick has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 3.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.127, which ranks 80th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 58th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 90th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.03. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 27th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance58300.7302.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.5%
    Putts Per Round127.5
    Par Breakers1%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.24%

    Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes

    • Fitzpatrick has participated in nine tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
    • Fitzpatrick, who has 580 points, currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.33. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1270.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.030.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0680.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4312.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6573.054

    Fitzpatrick's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage166-70-63-68-19500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-70-72-70-319
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
