Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that event, he missed the cut.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578 (he finished 25th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.876). That ranked 47th in the field.