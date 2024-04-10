Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover will appear in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a 25th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Glover has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of +5.
- Glover finished 30th (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament (in 2022).
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Glover's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/7/2022
|30
|72-76-72-73
|+5
|11/12/2020
|MC
|77-74
|+7
Glover's Recent Performances
- Glover has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Glover is averaging -1.32 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging 3.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Glover has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008, which ranks 99th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.9 yards) ranks 175th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.694.
- On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.63 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|283.9
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.65%
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times.
- Glover, who has 236 points, currently ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578 (he finished 25th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.876). That ranked 47th in the field.
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.008
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.694
|2.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.501
|1.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.63
|-1.32
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.557
|3.312
Glover's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.