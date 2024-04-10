PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover will appear in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a 25th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Glover has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of +5.
    • Glover finished 30th (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament (in 2022).
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Glover's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/7/20223072-76-72-73+5
    11/12/2020MC77-74+7

    Glover's Recent Performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Glover is averaging -1.32 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging 3.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Glover has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008, which ranks 99th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.9 yards) ranks 175th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.694.
    • On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.63 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance175283.9283.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.05%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.65%

    Glover's Best Finishes

    • Glover has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Glover, who has 236 points, currently ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.876). That ranked 47th in the field.
    • Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0080.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6942.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.5011.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.63-1.32
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5573.312

    Glover's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-79+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

