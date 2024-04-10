Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.05. He finished 43rd in that event.

Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.078 (he finished second in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.67 mark ranked 18th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished second in that event.