Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Keegan Bradley of the United States hits his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley finished 23rd in the Masters Tournament in 2023, shooting a -1 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Bradley has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of -1.
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of -1.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Bradley's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|23
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|4/11/2019
|43
|76-68-71-72
|-1
Bradley's Recent Performances
- Bradley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging -1.965 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of -1.357 in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.196 this season (68th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 92nd, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.3 average that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 168th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|296.8
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.38%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.38%
Bradley's Best Finishes
- Bradley hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- With 448 points, Bradley currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.05. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.078 (he finished second in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.67 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.196
|0.44
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.3
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.116
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.577
|-1.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.035
|-1.357
Bradley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-67-64-75
|-5
|9
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
