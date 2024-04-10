PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Keegan Bradley of the United States hits his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Keegan Bradley of the United States hits his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley finished 23rd in the Masters Tournament in 2023, shooting a -1 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Bradley has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of -1.
    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of -1.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Bradley's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20232370-72-74-71-1
    4/11/20194376-68-71-72-1

    Bradley's Recent Performances

    • Bradley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley is averaging -1.965 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of -1.357 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.196 this season (68th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 92nd, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.3 average that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 168th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance92296.8294.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.38%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.38%

    Bradley's Best Finishes

    • Bradley hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
    • With 448 points, Bradley currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.05. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.078 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.67 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1960.44
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1160.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.577-1.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.035-1.357

    Bradley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-67-64-75-59
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3570-69-69-73-319
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-72-74-71+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3074-73-65-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.