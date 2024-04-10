Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.143.

Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 18th in the field at 4.005. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth delivered his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking second in the field at 4.492. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.926, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.