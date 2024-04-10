Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Jordan Spieth of the United States hits his shot from the 12th tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth will compete April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he finished 10th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -2 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Spieth's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -5, over his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament.
- Spieth finished fourth (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Spieth's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|4
|69-70-76-66
|-7
|4/7/2022
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|11/12/2020
|46
|74-70-73-72
|+1
|4/11/2019
|21
|75-68-69-71
|-5
Spieth's Recent Performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five events.
- Jordan Spieth has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging 1.483 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 1.899 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spieth has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 61st, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 98th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.027. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|300.4
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.27%
Spieth's Best Finishes
- Although Spieth has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- With 568 points, Spieth currently ranks 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.143.
- Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 18th in the field at 4.005. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth delivered his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking second in the field at 4.492. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.926, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.388
|0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.027
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.168
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.673
|1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.203
|1.899
Spieth's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|2
|68-67-66-66
|-25
|300
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-2
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
