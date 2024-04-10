PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Jon Rahm Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII plays his shot from the fifth tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII plays his shot from the fifth tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

    Jon Rahm enters the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2023, shooting a -12 on the par-72 course at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Rahm at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Rahm has entered the Masters Tournament six times of late, with one win. His average score has been -6, and his average finish has been 13th.
    • Rahm won the Masters Tournament in 2023, with a score of -12.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Rahm's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023165-69-73-69-12
    4/7/20222774-72-77-69+4
    11/12/2020769-66-72-71-10
    4/11/2019969-70-71-68-10

    Rahm's Recent Performances

    • Rahm has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Rahm has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Rahm has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rahm is averaging -0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rahm is averaging -1.877 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rahm .

    Rahm's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance11314315.6
    Greens in Regulation %1470.5%67.28%
    Putts Per Round4328.5428.8
    Par Breakers427.39%21.6%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%15.12%

    Rahm's Best Finishes

    • Rahm, who took part in 20 tournaments last season, secured four wins with eight top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Rahm had four wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot -7.
    • Rahm was the FedExCup champion last season with 3320 points.

    Rahm's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.36-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8780.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.104-0.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.336-0.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.679-1.877

    Rahm's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1572-64-69-68-1152
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta267-68-61-67-21300
    May 18-21PGA Championship5076-68-72-71+79
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1670-70-74-74E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open1069-73-70-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-70-63-70-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3773-67-67-68-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship3168-74-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1869-65-71-74-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.