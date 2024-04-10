Jon Rahm Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII plays his shot from the fifth tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm enters the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2023, shooting a -12 on the par-72 course at Augusta National Golf Club.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Rahm has entered the Masters Tournament six times of late, with one win. His average score has been -6, and his average finish has been 13th.
- Rahm won the Masters Tournament in 2023, with a score of -12.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Rahm's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|1
|65-69-73-69
|-12
|4/7/2022
|27
|74-72-77-69
|+4
|11/12/2020
|7
|69-66-72-71
|-10
|4/11/2019
|9
|69-70-71-68
|-10
Rahm's Recent Performances
- Rahm has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Rahm has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Rahm has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rahm is averaging -0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rahm is averaging -1.877 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rahm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|314
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.5%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.54
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|4
|27.39%
|21.6%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|15.12%
Rahm's Best Finishes
- Rahm, who took part in 20 tournaments last season, secured four wins with eight top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Rahm had four wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot -7.
- Rahm was the FedExCup champion last season with 3320 points.
Rahm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.36
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.878
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.679
|-1.877
Rahm's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|72-64-69-68
|-11
|52
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|67-68-61-67
|-21
|300
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|76-68-72-71
|+7
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|70-70-74-74
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|69-73-70-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-70-63-70
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|73-67-67-68
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|68-74-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|69-65-71-74
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
