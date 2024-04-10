Joaquin Niemann Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Joaquin Niemann of Chile putts during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
After he placed 16th in this tournament in 2023, Joaquin Niemann has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 11-14.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last three appearances at the Masters Tournament, Niemann has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of +2.
- In Niemann's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 16th after posting a score of -2.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Niemann's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|16
|71-69-74-72
|-2
|4/7/2022
|35
|69-74-77-74
|+6
Niemann's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Niemann has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Niemann has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Joaquin Niemann has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Niemann is averaging -0.175 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Niemann has an average of 1.721 in his past five tournaments.
Niemann's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.5%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.42
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|17.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Niemann's Best Finishes
- Niemann participated in four tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Niemann had his best performance at the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club. He shot +3 and finished 32nd (13 shots back of the winner).
Niemann's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.3
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.721
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Niemann's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-72-70-73
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.