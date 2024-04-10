Joaquin Niemann Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

Over his last five tournaments, Niemann has finished in the top 20 twice.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Niemann has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Joaquin Niemann has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five starts.

Niemann is averaging -0.175 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.