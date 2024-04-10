Jake Knapp Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Jake Knapp of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course when he tees off in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In the past five years, this is Knapp's first time playing at the Masters Tournament.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Knapp's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Knapp has one win and two top-five finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 2.127 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knapp's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Knapp has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.198 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranks 30th, while his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 18th on TOUR with a mark of 0.58.
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 61st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|306.1
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.2%
Knapp's Best Finishes
- Knapp has played nine tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
- Currently, Knapp ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings with 799 points.
Knapp's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.418 mark ranked third in the field.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169. He finished 70th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Knapp's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.198
|-1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.58
|2.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.146
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.206
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.734
|2.127
Knapp's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.