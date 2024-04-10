PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: J.T. Poston of the United States chips onto the ninth green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston looks for better results in the 2024 Masters Tournament after he finished 34th shooting +4 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Poston's average finish has been 34th, and his average score +4, over his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament.
    • Poston last played at the Masters Tournament in 2023, finishing 34th with a score of +4.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Poston's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20233474-72-76-70+4
    11/12/2020MC73-75+4

    Poston's Recent Performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -0.651 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of -1.259 in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 167th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 94th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.01, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 60th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance167286.4285.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.43%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.28%

    Poston's Best Finishes

    • Poston hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.
    • Currently, Poston has 681 points, ranking him 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.724. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.7 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.891, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.014-0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.01-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1950.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.214-0.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.406-1.259

    Poston's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4072-70-75-69+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

