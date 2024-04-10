J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: J.T. Poston of the United States chips onto the ninth green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston looks for better results in the 2024 Masters Tournament after he finished 34th shooting +4 in this tournament in 2023.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Poston's average finish has been 34th, and his average score +4, over his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament.
- Poston last played at the Masters Tournament in 2023, finishing 34th with a score of +4.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Poston's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|34
|74-72-76-70
|+4
|11/12/2020
|MC
|73-75
|+4
Poston's Recent Performances
- Poston has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -0.651 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of -1.259 in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 167th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 94th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.01, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 60th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|286.4
|285.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.28%
Poston's Best Finishes
- Poston hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.
- Currently, Poston has 681 points, ranking him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.724. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.7 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.891, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.014
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.01
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.195
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.214
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.406
|-1.259
Poston's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
