J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.724. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.7 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.891, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.