32M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links April 11-14, Hideki Matsuyama will aim to build upon his last performance at the Masters Tournament. In 2023, he shot -2 and placed 16th at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over his last six trips to the Masters Tournament, Matsuyama has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 18th.
    • Matsuyama last participated in the Masters Tournament in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of -2.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Matsuyama's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20231671-70-70-75-2
    4/7/20221472-69-77-72+2
    11/12/20201368-68-72-72-8
    4/11/20193275-70-68-72-3

    Matsuyama's Recent Performances

    • Matsuyama has claimed victory once while also posting three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 0.524 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 8.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Matsuyama .

    Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Matsuyama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.338 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 89th, while his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 31st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.484. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance89297.6298.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.94%
    Putts Per Round127.5
    Par Breakers1%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.17%

    Matsuyama's Best Finishes

    • Matsuyama has participated in nine tournaments this season, earning one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 1305 points, Matsuyama currently sits third in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.297, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3381.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4843.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.7123.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.3950.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.148.663

    Matsuyama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-67-70-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipMC71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-785

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    PGA TOUR
