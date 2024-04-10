Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
When he hits the links April 11-14, Hideki Matsuyama will aim to build upon his last performance at the Masters Tournament. In 2023, he shot -2 and placed 16th at Augusta National Golf Club.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last six trips to the Masters Tournament, Matsuyama has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 18th.
- Matsuyama last participated in the Masters Tournament in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of -2.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Matsuyama's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|4/7/2022
|14
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|11/12/2020
|13
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|4/11/2019
|32
|75-70-68-72
|-3
Matsuyama's Recent Performances
- Matsuyama has claimed victory once while also posting three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
- In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Matsuyama is averaging 0.524 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 8.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Matsuyama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.338 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 89th, while his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 31st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.484. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|297.6
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.17%
Matsuyama's Best Finishes
- Matsuyama has participated in nine tournaments this season, earning one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 1305 points, Matsuyama currently sits third in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436 (he finished sixth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.297, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.338
|1.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.484
|3.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.712
|3.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.395
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.14
|8.663
Matsuyama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|MC
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-7
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
