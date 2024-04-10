Harris English Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Harris English of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 10, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
When he hits the links April 11-14, Harris English will look to improve upon his last performance at the Masters Tournament. In 2023, he shot +6 and finished 43rd at Augusta National Golf Club.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- English has played the Masters Tournament once of late, in 2023. He finished 43rd, posting a score of +6.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
English's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
English's Recent Performances
- English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- Harris English has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 1.871 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 3.843 in his past five tournaments.
English's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 (73rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.5 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English has a -0.118 mark (112th on TOUR).
- On the greens, English's 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|297.5
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.3%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.65%
English's Best Finishes
- English has taken part in nine tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times.
- English, who has 666 points, currently sits 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
English's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, English put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 3.106.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.738 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.551, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
English's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.189
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.118
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.276
|1.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.431
|1.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.779
|3.843
English's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|163
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.