Harris English Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.

Harris English has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

English has an average of 1.871 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.