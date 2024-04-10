PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Harris English Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Harris English of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 10, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links April 11-14, Harris English will look to improve upon his last performance at the Masters Tournament. In 2023, he shot +6 and finished 43rd at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Latest odds for English at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • English has played the Masters Tournament once of late, in 2023. He finished 43rd, posting a score of +6.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    English's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20234371-71-77-75+6

    English's Recent Performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • Harris English has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • English has an average of 1.871 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 3.843 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 (73rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.5 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English has a -0.118 mark (112th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, English's 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance90297.5299.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.52%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%21.3%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.65%

    English's Best Finishes

    • English has taken part in nine tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times.
    • English, who has 666 points, currently sits 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    English's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, English put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 3.106.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.738 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.551, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    English's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1890.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.1180.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2761.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4311.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7793.843

    English's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6370-70-74-70E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship371-66-66-69-12163
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

