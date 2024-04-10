PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Grayson Murray Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Grayson Murray of the United States plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Grayson Murray missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better result April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Murray at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In the past five years, this is Murray's first time competing at the Masters Tournament.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Murray's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Murray has an average finish of 34th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Murray has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Murray is averaging -1.727 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Murray is averaging -2.111 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Murray owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.225 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Murray ranks 99th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.028, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Murray has delivered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance56300.8298.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.52%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance1%21.03%

    Murray's Best Finishes

    • Murray has participated in eight tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Murray ranks 32nd in the FedExCup standings with 589 points.

    Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.093. In that event, he finished first.
    • Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that event, he finished 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.804, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.225-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.028-0.27
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0770.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.343-1.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.068-2.111

    Murray's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-79+5--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic664-70-69-65-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship770-70-63-67-1853
    July 27-303M Open5768-67-71-73-55
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii169-63-64-67-27500
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-69-72-5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6673-69-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-77+6--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-71-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-69-77-64-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

