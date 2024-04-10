Grayson Murray Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Grayson Murray of the United States plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Grayson Murray missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better result April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In the past five years, this is Murray's first time competing at the Masters Tournament.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Murray's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Murray has an average finish of 34th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Murray has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Murray is averaging -1.727 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Murray is averaging -2.111 Strokes Gained: Total.
Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Murray owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.225 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Murray ranks 99th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.028, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Murray has delivered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|300.8
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|21.03%
Murray's Best Finishes
- Murray has participated in eight tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Murray ranks 32nd in the FedExCup standings with 589 points.
Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.093. In that event, he finished first.
- Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that event, he finished 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.804, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.225
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.028
|-0.27
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.077
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.343
|-1.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.068
|-2.111
Murray's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|69-63-64-67
|-27
|500
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-72
|-5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|73-69-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-71-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-69-77-64
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.