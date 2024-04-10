Grayson Murray Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.093. In that event, he finished first.

Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that event, he finished 42nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.804, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished first in that tournament.