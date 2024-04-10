PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Erik van Rooyen of South Africa hits his shot from the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen tries for better results in the 2024 Masters Tournament having failed to make the cut at Augusta National Golf Club in 2022.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over the last two times van Rooyen has entered the Masters Tournament, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • van Rooyen last participated in the Masters Tournament in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +8.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    van Rooyen's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/7/2022MC73-79+8
    11/12/2020MC76+4

    van Rooyen's Recent Performances

    • van Rooyen has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 1.592 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 3.503 in his past five tournaments.
    van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • van Rooyen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 this season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 55th, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.298.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has registered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 34th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance55301.2302.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.32%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.63%

    van Rooyen's Best Finishes

    • Although van Rooyen hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, van Rooyen has accumulated 594 points, which ranks him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.532. He finished eighth in that event.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen delivered his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.01.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3580.85
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2981.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.2-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.4011.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8563.503

    van Rooyen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3364-66-72-74-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

