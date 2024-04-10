Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Erik van Rooyen of South Africa hits his shot from the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen tries for better results in the 2024 Masters Tournament having failed to make the cut at Augusta National Golf Club in 2022.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over the last two times van Rooyen has entered the Masters Tournament, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- van Rooyen last participated in the Masters Tournament in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +8.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
van Rooyen's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/7/2022
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|11/12/2020
|MC
|76
|+4
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- van Rooyen has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 1.592 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 3.503 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- van Rooyen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 this season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 55th, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.298.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has registered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 34th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|301.2
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- Although van Rooyen hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, van Rooyen has accumulated 594 points, which ranks him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.532. He finished eighth in that event.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen delivered his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.01.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.358
|0.85
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.298
|1.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.2
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.401
|1.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.856
|3.503
van Rooyen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
