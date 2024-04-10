Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.

Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.96. In that event, he finished 22nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 36th in the field at 0.683. In that event, he finished 54th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.