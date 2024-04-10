Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 after a 54th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his last tournament.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last two trips to the Masters Tournament, Grillo has an average score of +10, with an average finish of 57th.
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2019, he finished 62nd after posting a score of +8.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Grillo's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/11/2019
|62
|72-75-73-76
|+8
Grillo's Recent Performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Grillo has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Emiliano Grillo has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of 0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 1.751 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Grillo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198, which ranks 67th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.7 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 72nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.154. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 23rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|287.7
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Grillo's Best Finishes
- Grillo has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut nine times (100%).
- With 536 points, Grillo currently sits 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.
- Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.96. In that event, he finished 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 36th in the field at 0.683. In that event, he finished 54th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.198
|1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.154
|1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.399
|-1.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.533
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.487
|1.751
Grillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|83
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.