31M AGO

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 after a 54th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over his last two trips to the Masters Tournament, Grillo has an average score of +10, with an average finish of 57th.
    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2019, he finished 62nd after posting a score of +8.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Grillo's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/11/20196272-75-73-76+8

    Grillo's Recent Performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Grillo has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Emiliano Grillo has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 1.751 in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Grillo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198, which ranks 67th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.7 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 72nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.154. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 23rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance162287.7289.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.11%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Grillo's Best Finishes

    • Grillo has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut nine times (100%).
    • With 536 points, Grillo currently sits 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.
    • Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.96. In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 36th in the field at 0.683. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1981.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1541.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.399-1.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.5330.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4871.751

    Grillo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage768-67-68-68-1383
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta568-68-67-65-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
