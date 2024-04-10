PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Corey Conners of Canada plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following a 25th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over his last four trips to the Masters Tournament, Conners has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 21st.
    • In 2023, Conners failed to make the cut (with a score of +8) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Conners' Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023MC73-79+8
    4/7/2022670-73-72-70-3
    11/12/20201074-65-71-69-9
    4/11/20194670-71-71-76E

    Conners' Recent Performances

    • Conners has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
    • Corey Conners has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has an average of -1.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 4.137 in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Conners has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.461, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 102nd, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners has a 0.872 mark (fourth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance102295.6296.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.56%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.94%

    Conners' Best Finishes

    • Conners is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Conners ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings with 435 points.

    Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.714 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.771 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.38). That ranked 25th in the field.
    • Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4611.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8724.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.154-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.485-1.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6944.137

    Conners' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-67-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-69-66-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-230

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

