Corey Conners Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.714 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.771 (he finished 25th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.38). That ranked 25th in the field.