Corey Conners Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Corey Conners of Canada plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Corey Conners enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following a 25th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last four trips to the Masters Tournament, Conners has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 21st.
- In 2023, Conners failed to make the cut (with a score of +8) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Conners' Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|4/7/2022
|6
|70-73-72-70
|-3
|11/12/2020
|10
|74-65-71-69
|-9
|4/11/2019
|46
|70-71-71-76
|E
Conners' Recent Performances
- Conners has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
- Corey Conners has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has an average of -1.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 4.137 in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Conners has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.461, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 102nd, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners has a 0.872 mark (fourth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Conners' -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|295.6
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.94%
Conners' Best Finishes
- Conners is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Conners ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings with 435 points.
Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.714 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.771 (he finished 25th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.38). That ranked 25th in the field.
- Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 13th in the field.
Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.461
|1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.872
|4.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.154
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.485
|-1.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.694
|4.137
Conners' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-2
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
