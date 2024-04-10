Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his putt shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 coming off a 75th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last three trips to the Masters Tournament, Morikawa has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 20th.
- Morikawa finished 10th (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Morikawa's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|10
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|4/7/2022
|5
|73-70-74-67
|-4
|11/12/2020
|44
|70-74-70-74
|E
Morikawa's Recent Performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Morikawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has an average of -1.43 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging -0.519 Strokes Gained: Total.
Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.295 ranks 48th on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 80th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.12, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Morikawa has registered a -0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|288.8
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.84%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.38%
Morikawa's Best Finishes
- Morikawa has played seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Morikawa sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 480 points.
Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.113 (he finished 45th in that event).
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa put up his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 2.585.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.632, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 19th in that event).
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.295
|1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.12
|-0.71
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.168
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.531
|-1.43
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.052
|-0.519
Morikawa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+3
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.