30M AGO

Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his putt shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 coming off a 75th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over his last three trips to the Masters Tournament, Morikawa has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 20th.
    • Morikawa finished 10th (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Morikawa's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20231069-69-74-72-4
    4/7/2022573-70-74-67-4
    11/12/20204470-74-70-74E

    Morikawa's Recent Performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Morikawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has an average of -1.43 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging -0.519 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.295 ranks 48th on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 80th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.12, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has registered a -0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance154288.8290.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.84%
    Putts Per Round127.9
    Par Breakers1%20.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.38%

    Morikawa's Best Finishes

    • Morikawa has played seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Morikawa sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 480 points.

    Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.113 (he finished 45th in that event).
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa put up his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 2.585.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.632, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 19th in that event).
    • Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2951.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.12-0.71
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1680.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.531-1.43
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.052-0.519

    Morikawa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3172-68-66-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2671-70-74-69+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2973-67-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-73-68-4--
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+32

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

