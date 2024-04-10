Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.113 (he finished 45th in that event).

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa put up his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 2.585.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.632, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 19th in that event).